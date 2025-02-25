The City of Windsor has finalized and adopted its budget with a 2.98 per cent tax levy increase.

This year’s tax increase is less than last year by over one per cent. 2024 saw an increase of 3.98 per cent. However, the city noted a budget amendment of 0.7 per cent was approved for the Strengthen the Core initiative.

"The 2025 City Budget focuses on investment, growth, and sustainability to support Windsor’s evolution," said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

"With Windsor at an inflection point, navigating the opportunities and challenges associated with the rapid and unprecedented growth that has positioned us as one of the most important communities to watch in Ontario and Canada, this was another important budget year."

Dilkens said the new budget focuses on investments in roads, sewers, parks, recreation, and transit, while focusing on supporting the increased growth and development in Sandwich South and surrounding areas.

In the review period, the proposed budget saw a 3.15 per cent tax levy increase, which included upkeep for the Tunnel Bus service. However, the mayor vetoed the decision to keep the bus.

"As with each year, transit was a big part of these budget discussions," said Dilkens.

"Transit Windsor’s budget has increased by over 40 per cent over the last 12 years, with significant investments in new buses, infrastructure, and routes. In the cases of both the Tunnel Bus and School Extras, I began difficult and necessary conversations when I tabled a budget that considered past and future transit investments and weighed those against the need to focus on core services for all residents."

He added the realignment of buses and resources from the School Extras adds 15,000 service hours and nine buses during peak hours in the city.

"Meanwhile, the elimination of the Tunnel Bus will save over $1.6 million in annual costs in future budget years; put an end to taxpayers subsidizing every tunnel bus rider to the tune of $50 for a round-trip; and push back against a federal Liberal government that has priced us out of this niche service with legislated changes that, in the absence of strong federal representation for solutions that work for Windsor, really never took our unique border community needs into consideration," he said.

"That decision, arrived at through democratic processes available to myself and City Council, also sends a strong message that Windsor will stand up for fair trade policies in the face of ongoing tariff threats from the U.S."

Dilkens said the new budget "empowers progress, strategically bolsters and streamlines services, and builds a stronger and more resilient city, while ensuring Windsor remains one of the most affordable cities of its size in Ontario."