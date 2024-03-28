About 880 employees with the City of Windsor made the Sunshine List for 2023.

The annual list details all public sector employees who earned at least $100,000.



The highest paid city employee is Chief Administrative Officer Joseph Mancina who was paid $268,734.



Mayor Drew Dilkens collected $209,649 plus $9,941 in taxable benefits, while his chief of staff, Abe Taqtaq, made $120,147.



In November 2023, Dilkens used his strong mayor powers to fire city engineer Chris Nepszy and city solicitor Shelby Askin Hager, as part of a "realignment" of the corporate leadership team. Nepszy was compensated $236,802 and Askin Hager was paid $241,789.



Windsor Public Library CEO Kitty Pope retired in May 2023, and was paid $195,384.



The city's fire chief Stephen Laforet collected $188,585. The city's deputy fire chiefs James Waffle and Jonathan Wilker were paid $169,444 and $151,021 respectively.



Other notable names on the list include:



Steven Vlachodimos, City Clerk, $223,754.



Raymond Mensour, Commissioner Community Services Corporate Leader, $215,867.

Andrew Daher, Commissioner Human and Health Services Corporate Leader, $208,493.

Janice Guthrie, Commissioner Corporate Services - Chief Financial Officer, $179,051.

James Chacko, Executive Director Parks and Facilities, $175,646.

Vincenza Mihalo, Executive Director Human Resources, $171,480.

Jennifer Knights, Executive Director Recreation and Culture, $161,347.

Phong Nguy, Manager Contracts Field Services and Maintenance, $157,747.

Anne-Marie Albidone, Manager Environmental Services, $139,310.

Wadah Al-Yassiri, Manager Parks Development, $138,985.

Onorio Colucci, Chief Administrative Officer, $111,978.

Gordon Orr, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, $139,309.

ENWIN President and CEO Garry Rossi was paid $295,217.

