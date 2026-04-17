The City of Windsor has received its fourth-quarter payment from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation for hosting Caesars Windsor.

The cheque for the three month period ending March 31 totals just over $1.8-million.

During the OLG's fiscal year, which runs from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, Windsor has received over $9.2-million.

Since casino gambling began in May 1994, Windsor has received over $140,600,000.

These payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.