The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has announced a nearly $2-million payment to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

OLG is making a fourth quarter payment totaling $1,991,973 to the city.

The OLG says these payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

During OLG's fiscal year, from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, Windsor has received $9,878,268.

Since the gaming site opened in May 1994, Windsor has received $92,317,774.

OLG has also announced a fourth quarter of $460,660 to the Municipality of Chatham-Kent for hosting Cascades Casino Chatham.

During the fiscal year, Chatham-Kent has received $1,652,698.

Since the gaming site opened in April 2001, Chatham-Kent has received $17,799,465.