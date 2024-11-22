The City of Windsor is 'ready to go' as the region sees their first snowfall.

Phong Nguy, acting Director of Operations for the city, says all of the snow plows and salt trucks are prepared for this winter.

While the region only saw some light snow on Thursday morning, Nguy says the salt trucks were sent out as a precaution.

Plowing starts once snowfall reaches five centimetres, and an average route takes three to six hours to complete once the snow has stopped falling.

Once the main roads are clear, and only if more than ten centimetres of snow has fallen, the trucks will be redeployed onto residential streets.

Nguy says welcome to winter.

"We have all the preparation work completed, we are going to have full compliment of our trucks, along with our contractor, so we are ready to go."

He says if the city has early warning they will begin prep work as soon as possible.

"Especially for the bridge deck and E.C. Row [Expressway], we do normally do a pre-salting on those areas. Those are the critical areas. And the remaining, once the on-set of the snow we will start and deploy our trucks out. If we have early enough time we will put our crew on stand-by."

He adds that plows and salt trucks move into residential roads at 10 centimetres of snow, or four inches.

"But that's only once all the main streets are done. It's very critical that we have all the city moving first. So all the arterial and collectors, once that's done, then we can make plans to go into the side streets."

Nguy says the city should have sufficient funds to deal with the winter ahead.

City staff continue to monitor weather forecasts and begin salting, when required, to help ensure roads remain as safe as possible.