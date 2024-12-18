The City of Windsor is pushing back against statements made by the union representing Transit Windsor workers , warning of possible bus shortages this winter.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 616 said Tuesday the bus service had 10 out of 15 repair hoists out of service, with only five hoists remaining to repair 117 buses.

ATU International Vice President Manny Sforza said the union has warned Transit Windsor officials about the situation for the past two years and added that it's a situation that was totally avoidable.

Sforza told AM800 News that it takes about one year to repair a hoist, and he feels there won't be enough buses operating in the community.

In response to Sforza's comments, the City of Windsor released the following statement refuting claims made by ATU:

"The City has made continued investments in the maintenance facilities at Transit Windsor, including new state-of-the-art mobile hoists and associated lifting devices. These new lifting devices have resulted in improved efficiency, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, and have moved Transit Windsor away from reliance on outdated technology to meet the current industry standard of mobile lifts. The changes and improvements in garage equipment and processes have been embraced by the majority of Transit Windsor's professional maintenance staff, and there are currently 14 repair bays available for fleet maintenance.

Potential concerns about Transit Windsor operations should be discussed collaboratively with management, who remains ready and willing to work with the Amalgamated Transit Union to ensure the highest quality of service for Transit Windsor riders. Transit Windsor moves over 200,000 people per week in Windsor and Essex County, and passengers will not be stranded in the cold this winter."

- City of Windsor