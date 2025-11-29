The City of Windsor is ready to go as winter weather is expected to hit the region this weekend.

The 21 snow plows and salt trucks are on call and ready to be deployed once the snow starts sticking.

Windsor could see more than 10 centimetres of snowfall by Sunday morning.

The snow plows and salt trucks have been ready since November 1, and those who operate them have been on-call since then.

Plowing will begin once the snow begins to fall and accumulates to five centimetres. Once the main roads are clear and only if more than 10 centimetres of snow has fallen, the trucks will be redeployed onto residential streets.

Monika Grant, Senior Manager of Contracts, Field Services, and Maintenance for Public Works, says they've been preparing.

"We've already pre-salted our bridge decks and the E.C. Row since we won't have any precipitation until the storm comes in, so we're already trying to get ahead of the game a little bit since the forecast is not exact with how much snow we're going to be getting... so we've erred on the side of caution."

She says there are areas where drivers should use extra caution.

"Bridge decks do freeze over a lot quicker than the main roadways because of the cold air underneath them. We always prep E.C. Row as best we can because of the high speeds there. Road temps... we've been pretty cold lately, so things will start sticking sooner than later. I think the last storm we got a little bit lucky because it had been warmer going in."

Grant says drivers are asked to be patient around the plows.

"They're moving at a slow rate of speed for a reason, give them the courtesy of getting where they need to go. They're trying to keep the road safe for everybody. Just take your time, we all know that the bad weather is coming, give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go and just be aware of the road conditions and what's going on around you."

Residents are reminded that clearing of sidewalks abutting their property is their responsibility. Once snowfall ends, commercial sidewalks must be cleared within four hours and residential sidewalks must be cleared within 12 hours.

The city's Snow Angels volunteer snow removal program is still looking for volunteers. Those interested can sign up on the City of Windsor website.