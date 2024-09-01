The City of Windsor's parking enforcement and local crossing guards are preparing for a busy few days ahead, with kids heading back to school on Tuesday.

Officials are reminding residents to anticipate heavier traffic and increased demand for parking near schools and in residential neighbourhoods.



With students, parents, and school staff returning to their routines, streets will also be busier during morning and afternoon hours.



Over the last several years, officials say the high volume of drivers dropping off and picking up children at schools throughout the city has increased, creating potentially unsafe traffic conditions, as well as blocking school buses from entering and leaving school properties.



In an effort to improve traffic congestion around schools, various parking initiatives have been enacted and drivers are encouraged to obey posted signs to create a safer environment for school children.



Enforcement of parking regulations around schools encourages compliance and results in a safer environment for all pedestrians, including students.



Parking Services Coordinator Bill Kralovensky says this year they've done some changes through the summer months going back to their Safe School Policy.



"If you're going to a school, you still have a few days, take a dry run. See if there's any changes, we've got construction in some areas going on so give yourself plenty of time. Park away from the school, keep the area around the school nice and clear with free flowing traffic," he said.



Kralovensky says as they usually do during the first few days they'll stress education and communication before having to carry out any enforcement.



"To say hey move along, you shouldn't really park here you should be over here. We have the MyCity app where people can type in their school and it's going to tell you the good parts, the green lines where you can park, and red lines where you shouldn't be parking and you could get a ticket there."



He says the most common mistake people make is thinking that saying 'oh it's just for a few minutes' is acceptable.



"People ask me why are parents doing this. I think it's the social settings we have now. I'm a very old man, my mom stayed home all day and I walked to and from school, but now we have double income parents. So I think they want to spend a little extra 10 minutes with their kids, and that's fantastic, but do it safely by parking away from the schools," Kralovensky said.



In partnering with the local school boards City of Windsor officials are also promoting a healthy lifestyle living for children today, and encourage parents to allow children to walk a couple blocks or to participate in the bus programs that the school offers.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive