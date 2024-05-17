Break out the swim shorts!

Just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend, City of Windsor splash pads will be open Friday, May 17.



They will be open daily (weather permitting) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



You can beat the heat at the following locations:



- AKO Park, 4270 Alice Street, adjacent to Constable John Atkinson Memorial Centre with washrooms open during splash pad open times



- Captain John Wilson Splash Pad, 3950 Ducharme Street, washrooms available

- Ford City Splash Pad, in Garry Dugal Park, 1247 Drouillard Road, washrooms available

- Forest Glade Park, 3265 Forest Glade Drive, washrooms available

- Fountainebleau Park, 2960 Rivard Avenue, washrooms available

- Fred Thomas Park, at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte Street East

- Jackson Park Splash Pad, 125 Tecumseh Road East, washrooms available

- Kimmy Lucier Splash Pad, in Mic Mac Park, washrooms located near the little league baseball fields

- Mic Mac Splash Pad, at Mic Mac Pool, 1125 Prince Road, washrooms available

- Realtor Park, 1198 Homedale Boulevard, washrooms available

- Remington Booster Splash Pad, 701 Edinborough Street (operational during outdoor pool hours)

- Wilson Park, 700 McEwan Avenue

All splash pads are free of charge.

