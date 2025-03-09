The City of Windsor is once again offering its Spay/Neuter Voucher Program for cats.

This year's $20,000 program was approved by council during the 2025 budget.

As a way to reduce the number of feral cats, and the number of cats euthanized in Windsor, the city will issue 260 vouchers to sterilize cats.

The vouchers are valued at $75 each and will be available starting March 19 at 9 a.m. Applicants are responsible for any cost over the $75.

Veterinarians providing service for feral cats will be providing ear-tipping to assist those involved in trapping cats in determining their status.

The vouchers will only be released by calling 311 and will need to be redeemed at any participating veterinary clinic before May 5.

Vouchers for owned cats are reserved for low-income families, and a declaration of income will be required. A maximum of two vouchers per household will be issued where the cats are owned.

More details can be found on the City of Windsor website, or by calling 311.