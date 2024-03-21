The City of Windsor will once again be offering its Spay/Neuter Voucher Program for cats.

This year the program has $20,000 allocated, which was approved by city council during the 2024 budget.

In order to reduce the number of homeless cats, and the number of cats that are euthanized in the city, 260 vouchers will be issued.

Veterinarians providing service for feral cats will be providing ear-tipping to help those involved in trapping cats determine their status.

The vouchers are valued at $75 each and will be available on March 27 starting at 9 a.m.

Vouchers can only be requested by calling 311. Vouchers for owned cats are reserved for low-income families, and a declaration of income will be required.

A maximum of two vouchers per household will be issued where the cats are owned. For feral cat caregivers, a maximum of two vouchers per household will be issued with no income restrictions.

The vouchers must be redeemed before May 24, 2024.