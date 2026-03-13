The City of Windsor has been informed that its bid to buy the former Windsor Stadium property was not successful.

A letter sent to the city on behalf of the Greater Essex County District School Board says the bid was not accepted.

In May 2025, the board, through the Ontario government, had listed the land for sale for the purpose of housing development. The city submitted an expression of interest for the property, but that was turned down by the province, and the land was then listed on the 'open market.'

The 4.55-acre property at 2365 McDougall Street in Windsor, which includes a football field and stands, backs on to the city-owned Jackson Park.

The city halted discussions in May 2025 around the future of the Jackson Park Bandshell, which abuts the Windsor Stadium property, as it explored options to buy the land from the school board.

Under new provincial rules, municipalities cannot automatically purchase closed schools. They had to either compete in the open market or purchase for a "provincial priority," such as affordable housing or long-term care facilities. The new rules also give the province more say in the sale process.

The Town of Kingsville submitted a bid for the former Kingsville District High School property but was also informed by the Greater Essex County District School Board that its bid was not accepted.