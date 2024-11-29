The City of Windsor has put out their call for community Snow Angels.

Despite only having a little bit of snow so far this year, the city is looking for snow-shovelling volunteers who can help residents who are unable to go outside and clear their steps and walkways when winter weather arrives.

The Snow Angels volunteer snow removal program matches volunteer snow shovellers from the community with seniors and persons with physical disabilities living in Windsor.

Those who are interested must be 15 years of age or older, and is a way for high school students to meet their volunteer hour requirements.

The city provides volunteers with a shovel if needed.

Those looking to register to volunteer can contact 311, or fill out an application online.