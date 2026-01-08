The City of Windsor is in 'dire need' of more crossing guards, according to the city's crossing guard coordinator.

The city is putting out a call for people interested in being a school crossing guard to help elementary school children cross streets safely as they walk to and from school.

Crossing Guard Coordinator Bronwen Stenger says not all the corners are covered every day and are in dire need, especially in the central area, South Windsor, and the east end.

Stenger says the city normally has 75 school crossing guards across Windsor but needs to hire at least 15 to meet their needs.

"If there is somebody who is sick or away, a lot of the guards do more than one corner right now, so it's hard to find coverage because we don't have any spares," she says.

Stenger says crossing guards play an important role in the community.

"The traffic is overwhelming, and when small children are out there, it creates a huge safety issue," she says. "We need these crossing guards to be out there and be visible and help these kids out."

Stenger says most of the crossing guards tend to be retirees, stay-at-home parents, or people who live in the neighbourhood where a guard is needed.

"A lot of the guards we have now live close to the schools or in the neighbourhood. We do actually have some that travel across the city. That's great; we really appreciate the guards that are willing to do that,' she says.

A crossing guard would work two 30-minute shifts per day, once in the morning and once in the afternoon when school starts and ends, and the job pays $23 an hour.

Anyone applying to be a crossing guard must receive a police and medical clearance, be willing to work outdoors in all weather conditions, and can communicate clearly and work with children.

Anyone hired will receive training and equipment.

Call Windsor's Crossing Guard Coordinator at (519) 946-1166 or email crossingguards@citywindsor.ca for more information or to apply.