The wife of Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens has been hired by the City of Windsor.

She's been hired as a recreation and facilities project manager.

According to an email from the city, the position was posted internally and externally on various websites on Friday, April 4.

The city says 278 people applied and three candidates were selected for interviews.

The city's email goes on to say, the candidates were external and were interviewed by a panel consisted of three members of the Parks, Recreation & Facilities Management team.

The city says the top scoring candidate was offered the position and the candidate scored the highest by all three interviewers.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, mayor Drew Dilkens says he was not involved with the hiring process and says it was an administrative process.

"She applied to a position that was posted like any other person in the city could apply," says Dilkens. "She was interviewed like any other person would be interviewed and she was offered the job. I'm completely disconnected from it."

He says the city has 3,000 employees and has a dozen jobs posted anytime.

"Anyone who applies to the city, if you have a relative working there you must sign a form and declare any relationships that you've had," he says. "So my wife has done that. She's done everything appropriately and properly and frankly she's extremely qualified for the job that she has."

Dilkens says all the processes were followed.

"I'm completely disconnected from that process and anything you need to get comfort on with respect to hiring at the City of Windsor unless it falls under my bailiwick you should really go to the chief administrative officer," says Dilkens.

The city says the selected candidate has 27 years of relevant experience in project management.

The position was created as part of department restructuring and does not have any direct reports and is not considered a manager level therefore does not require Mayoral approval.

The city says all paperwork and processes were followed including the completion of a family relationship form.