A heads up to residents that the City of Windsor has mailed the 2025 Interim Property Tax Bills.

Those who haven't received their tax bills by February 3, or those who have questions, are asked to contact 311.

Consistent with prior years, the Interim billing amount is approved at 50 per cent of the property taxes paid in 2024.

Changes resulting from Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) assessment updates are reflected on the bill.

The city states that final 2025 Municipal and Education Tax Bills will be mailed in June.

Local property owners are encouraged to sign up for the My Property Tax online portal that allows property owners to request updates to their tax account and view billing details.

Interim due dates for regular tax payments are February 19, March 19, and April 16, 2025.