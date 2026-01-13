The City of Windsor quickly cleaned up the aftermath of a windy weekend.

The region saw heavy winds on Friday and into the weekend, causing downed trees and limbs.

The city states they received about 30 service requests through 311, 15 of which were classified as emergencies.

According to the city, all critical issues have already been addressed - including clearing debris and fallen limbs from roadways and sidewalks.

The city says their focus has now shifted to the remaining post-storm tree maintenance and non-urgent cleanup.