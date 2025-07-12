The City of Windsor will mark its 133rd anniversary and officially unveil a new space at City Hall Square.

Windsor's 133rd birthday party will take place on Sunday, July 13, where the brand-new year-round event space will be revealed.

The event space will feature an ice rink in the winter months, and in the warmer months the space can be used for roller skating, floor hockey, or other sports. It also features outdoor seating areas.

Work on the $15.4-million project started in July 2024.

The community is invited to come out to celebrate the free event, which will run all day.

The celebration will feature free birthday cupcakes and hot dogs, live entertainment, a Children's Art Show, recreation demonstrations, as well as games and activities.

Stephanie Marshall, Coordinator of Special Events with the City of Windsor, says everything will kick off at 11 a.m.

"There's live entertainment all day long, we've got recreation demonstrations from some of the city's experts. And we've got lots of community partners in the Square with us on that day, everyone from we've got Windsor Symphony Orchestra, Windsor International Film Festival, Art Windsor-Essex, and lots and lots more."

She says the new event space will be a space for all in the city.

"It's a dynamic, central hub that connects our residents with so many cultural, artistic, and community driven experiences that can occur in this space. And so we're really, really excited to celebrate the grand opening, and show the community all of the things that can, and will happen in this space all throughout the year."

Marshall says there will be free parking in a nearby municipal lot.

"It's just south of City Hall - McDougall and Wyandotte Street East - that lot will be available for parking on the day of the celebration. So folks can park there for free, and come on in and join us, it's really close."

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 350 City Hall Square West.

In celebration of Windsor's Birthday, Museum Windsor's Chimczuk Museum and Art Windsor-Essex will be offering free admission on July 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on the event can be found by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show