The City of Windsor is offering parents some opportunities for their kids to stay busy over the holiday break.

The city's recreation department has announced its annual Holiday Break Camp.

The camps will run on Monday, Dec. 23, Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 27.

There will also be camps on Monday, Dec. 30, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Thursday, Jan. 2, and Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.

Supervisor of Community Programming Kara Kristof says the camps are always filled with a variety of fun activities and crafts.

"Over the next two weeks, we're going to do some awesome active games in our gymnasium spaces, fun creative crafts, parachute games, and other activities. We even have some special fun events like pyjama day, baking activities with gingerbread cookies, and a New Year's Eve celebration," she says.

Kristof says there are junior camps for kids ages 4 and 5 years of age and then youth camps for kids ages 6 to 13 years old.

"Our activities will look a little bit different, but they still get to do all the same fun things; we just plan for the particular age group," she says.

The camps will be held at:

Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, 2555 Pulford St.

Forest Glade Community Centre, 3215 Forest Glade Dr.

Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex, 1168 Drouillard Rd.

Optimist Community Centre, 1075 Ypres Ave.

To register, please visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca or call our Central Registration and Booking Team at 519-255-1161.