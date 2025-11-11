The City of Windsor has released its holiday hours for Remembrance Day.

City administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday Nov. 11, 2025, in observance of Remembrance Day.

Learn more about the City of Windsor's Remembrance Day program, including in-person and virtual observances here .

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre's regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; however, due to the holiday, the contact centre will be closed on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

To report municipal emergencies outside of business hours, such as fallen trees, significant roadway damage, or sewer backups, please call 519-255-6326.

311 self-serve options continue to be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, via 311 Online and the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

Residential garbage, organics, yard waste and recycling collection services are not delayed by this holiday. Please refer to your 2025–2026 Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly non-eligible source (NES) recycling collections are also not delayed.

Contact 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday, November 11, 2025; however, the administration office will be closed on Tuesday, and collection calendar distribution will be unavailable there.

Parks and Recreation

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be open on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The indoor pools at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) presented by WFCU Credit Union, Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex, and the WFCU Centre will be open on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union is closed during the week under our fall hours and will therefore be closed on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Lakeview Park Marina’s customer service office, fuel dock and the launch ramps are closed for the season.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

Programming at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Tuesday, November 11, 2025, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All library locations will be closed on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, in observance of Remembrance Day.

Plan ahead and sign out any print publications you need in advance; of course, you can visit us for all your digital needs online, anytime, at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations will be open regular hours, and the Chimczuk Museum will offer free admission and special activities for Remembrance Day on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the regular weekday schedule on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.CityWindsor.ca or contact 311.