The City of Windsor has responded to concerns of mold at the WFCU Centre.

A number of hockey parents reached out to AM800 News with pictures of what appeared to be black spots on areas of open community ice rinks.

The city said in a statement to AM800 that the April fire at the WFCU Centre affected the building's dehumidification system.

"To ensure continued operations, portable dehumidifiers were brought in, which allowed the facility to maintain ice availability for the public, though they did not fully resolve the moisture issues," said a statement from city administration.

"Repairs to the permanent dehumidification systems have now been completed, and the building's HVAC system is fully operational. As the excess moisture has been removed, some staining has become visible. The contractor responsible for the fire-related repairs is aware of this and is addressing it."

The city said it has been conducting regular surface and air sampling throughout the process, and if any results indicate a potential safety risk to staff or the public, immediate and appropriate action would be taken.

"As part of the routine monitoring process, the contractor conducted another round of air quality testing today and carried out an additional thorough cleaning. Current results show humidity and ambient air temperatures are within normal ranges, and there is no indication of any health or safety concern for staff or visitors to the facility," the statement said.

The fire broke out on a section of the roof over the AM800 community rink, causing $1-million in damage to multiple solar panels and roofing material.

The AM800 rink remains closed while repairs are completed , which could take up to a year.