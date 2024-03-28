A 68-year-old man has been charged for making death threats against Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

Windsor police say the mayor's office received a phone call from an unknown man Wednesday morning.



According to police, the man was making threats against the mayor.



An investigation was launched by the Major Crimes Unit and a suspect was identified.



The man was arrested Wednesday night at his home in the 900-block of Wyandotte Street East.



The Windsor man is charged with one count of uttering death threats.

