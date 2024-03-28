A 68-year-old man has been charged for making death threats against Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.
Windsor police say the mayor's office received a phone call from an unknown man Wednesday morning.
According to police, the man was making threats against the mayor.
An investigation was launched by the Major Crimes Unit and a suspect was identified.
The man was arrested Wednesday night at his home in the 900-block of Wyandotte Street East.
The Windsor man is charged with one count of uttering death threats.