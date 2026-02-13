The City of Windsor is joining the federal government in ordering all flags on municipal facilities to be lowered to half-staff in response to the mass killing in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

Five students and an educator were killed at the local high school, while the 18-year-old shooter also killed her mother and younger stepbrother at their home before taking her own life.

In a release, the city says it expresses deep sorrow over the tragic event and the significant loss of life.

The city says our hearts go out to the community of Tumbler Ridge during this difficult time, and we stand united in grief and support.

Flags on municipal facilities will remain lowered through Tuesday, February 17th.