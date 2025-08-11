The City of Windsor is looking for your feedback on the Downtown Revitalization plan.

Residents, business owners, service providers, and visitors alike are asked to fill out a survey, offering their opinion. This is for the city to see the impact of the first year of implementation.

The survey will be available until Sept. 4. It will have the same questions that were used in the original consultation process from 2023, measuring the changes in public sentiment, engagement, perceptions of safety, and overall impression.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino said they are looking to solve the woes of downtown.

"The only way you do that is to listen to the people that play and stay there, and getting public feedback on our Strengthen The Core program one year in is critical because I want to know everything. I want know the good, bad, I want to know the maybe, I want to know where we can do better, and that only comes from talking to the people who are downtown, and talking to the people who are visiting downtown," Agostino said.

Agostino said he wants to hear it all.

"We need ideas, we need to generate from the public what they want to see because that's who we work for, we work for the people, and if the people want to see something and have some great ideas, let's hear it, let's see it, let's get it done," he said.

Agostino said residents need to take into consideration of what falls under municipal jurisdiction.

"Obviously someone is going to send us a message and say 'hey, just take all the people that are suffering, who don't have a place to live, take them and get rid of them all', that's not something a municipality has the power to do, nor is it something that is on the radar right, so people have to be very educated as far as what the limits are," Agostino said.

Here is what the city has done so far in the downtown core:

Added 12 new police officers dedicated to the downtown core and increased Windsor police presence in the City Centre Patrol Team

Extended hours and services at the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub

Expanded mental health support offered by Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

Various downtown events and initiatives to attract residents and visitors

Launched the Glutton street sweeper and installed lockable garbage bins and other waste bins to improve cleanliness

Held the grand opening of Legacy Beacon and City Hall Square

Hired a dedicated By-Law Property Standards Enforcement Lead for the downtown core

Launched the Vacant Home Tax Program, looking to increase housing supply and reduce vacancy rates

Installed decorative lighting on Ouellette Avenue

Made enhancements to the Pelissier Street Parking Garage, like themed levels and a mural, which will be unveiled next month

Launched the Housing Solutions Made for Windsor Expressions of Interest for the Pelissier Street parking lot and Caron Avenue parking lot

Opened several downtown businesses

All responses will be anonymous and you are encouraged to be honest with your feedback.

-With files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show with guest host Brian Masse and CTV Windsor