The City of Windsor is looking for public input on two local park projects.

Residents are asked to complete two surveys to help shape the future of the two parks, including Optimist Memorial Park in South Walkerville and Ernest Atkinson Park in the west end.

The playground at Optimist Park is scheduled for replacement next year, and the city is looking for input on what residents would like to see before the design work begins.

The survey lists a number of playground features for the community to select what they'd like to see, and offers two themes for the park.

Meanwhile at Ernest Atkinson Park, the city is looking for input of the Ryan Barron Memorial Skate Park to help shape the future of the skate park and ensure it reflects the needs of local users.

In May 2025, city council received a report with an update on the Barron Bowl project. Council approved matching funds of just over $59,000, bringing the current project budget to a maximum of $118,500. These funds raised will pay for the improvements to the park.

Wadah Al-Yassiri, the city's manager of Parks Development, says there are two themes proposed for the playground at Optimist Park.

"Veterans/military/remembrance kind of theme, or nature and outdoor theme, or if there is something that the public would like to see, we will definitely look into and hear from them. This is with respect to the theme at large."

He says residents can express what they'd like to see at the skate park at Ernest Atkinson Park.

"There are features of pipes with waves, manual pad with ledge, pyramid, and also other features that they can look into and express whichever ones that they feel is proper for that space, for the money that we have."

Al-Yassiri says everyone is encouraged to fill out the survey.

"Whether you are a parent, skateboarder, nature lover, community advocate, your voice will matter. So, we definitely encourage all the public to share with us their viewpoints with the survey, with their feedback, because rest assured we'll take it into consideration."

He states that the hope is to begin both projects in early spring 2026, with completion by the summer of 2026.

Both surveys will be open to the public until Friday, October 17.

Optimist Memorial Park is a 50-acre space that features the Optimist Community Centre, W.F. Chisholm Public Library, a cricket pitch, sports courts and fields, dog parks, multi-use trails, and more.

Ernest Atkinson Park is a community space featuring a soccer field, outdoor swimming pool, accessible playground, and skateboard park. In 2023, the skate park was officially named the Ryan Barron Memorial Skate Park, honouring Ryan Barron - a beloved local skateboarder and community organizer who tragically passed away in 2016.