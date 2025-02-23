The City of Windsor will soon begin a pilot program to better inform residents of the consequences of wrongfully parking in accessible spots.

The 90-day pilot program will begin March 1 and will see neon signs with a gavel and the fine amount for parking in an accessible parking spot without a permit.

The pilot will start in the downtown core, where approximately 200 signs will be installed, before being extended to other parts of the city.

Ward 8 city councillor, Gary Kaschak, says he's been hearing from residents who got a parking ticket and wasn't expecting the hefty fine. He adds these signs will let residents know right away how much the fine will cost if they park in accessible spots unlawfully.

In 2023, 833 accessible parking tickets were issued and the fine was $350. In 2024, the city bumped up the fine to $440. The number of tickets dropped slightly to 601. However for 2025, the fine has risen to $488.50.

Kaschak says the city wants to be open and transparent.

"Parking infractions are not revenue producing for the city, but we want to be fair, we want to be open, and we want to tell people 'listen, if you're going to park at this location, you can expect if you break the parking infraction by-law that this is going to be the price that you're going to pay'. And that's why we're going to post the amount of the fine on a sticker at the parking location."

The ward 8 city councillor says residents who are allowed to park in the accessible zones need to ensure their permits are properly displayed.

"Is my accessible parking permit up to date? It's not expired because that's where sometimes people get a ticket from an expired permit. Some people don't like to leave their permit on the dash, in the window, they have it up in their visor, or in-between their seats and they forget to put that out when getting a ticket."

He says the signs will be placed on accessible parking spots first, but will expand to other zones.

"The no stopping zones, the metre areas, fire route zones is another big one - that's an expensive ticket. So we're going to start at the accessible and then we're going to keep moving this pilot project into others areas of the parking operations."

While this project will launch in the downtown core, Kaschak says it will be expanded to the Business Improvement Associations (BIA's) and then the remainder of the city.

Some signs have already been installed and will continue to be installed prior to the March 1 start date.

Kaschak says residents who do receive a ticket will still be able to appeal it and go through the hearing process.