Significant road improvements are coming to Windsor streets thanks to an investment of $2,246,241 by the city.

16 residential projects, spanning a total of 10.2 kilometres are to begin this month, with most completed by the end of September.



Milling and paving is the process of removing an old top layer of a roadway and replacing it with a fresh new surface layer.



Milling and paving work included in this project:

-Ora Street - Borrelli Drive to Prairie Court; completion by September 2024

-Bartlet Drive - Casgrain Drive to Guppy Court; by September 2024

-Granville Crescent - Prince Road to Beechwood Avenue; by September 2024

-Felix Avenue - Tecumseh Road West to Prince Road; by September 2024

-Beechwood Street - Redwood Street to Felix Avenue; by September 2024

-Victoria Avenue - Hanna Street to Ellis Street; by August 2024

-Lens Avenue - Lincoln Road to Kildare Road; by August 2024

-Reginald Street - Arthur Road to Pillette Road; by September 2024

-Milloy Street - Factoria Road to Chandler Road; by September 2024

-Villaire Avenue - Ontario Street to Raymond Avenue; by September 2024

Concrete milling/surface asphalt work included in this project:

-Kerby Road - Ridge Road to Chestnut Drive; completion by September 2024

-Empress Court - Empress Street to Cul de Sac; by September 2024

-Coronation Avenue - Ford Boulevard to Ferndale Avenue; by August 2024

-Foster Ave - Woodward Boulevard to Walker Road; by September 2024

Overlay/partial depth mill and pave work included in this project:

-Elsmere Avenue - Grand Marais Road East to North Service Road; by September 2024

-Everts Avenue - Tecumseh Road West to Campbell Avenue; by September 2024

The city says once the work is completed, affected residents will enjoy a smoother and safer commute, free from the disruptions caused by deficiencies such as potholes and cracked pavement.



For 2024, 57 per cent of the city's capital budget is committed to fixing and improving Windsor's roads and sewers, investing $56.1 million in roads and $61.4 million toward upgrading the city's sewers.



The city's 10-year capital plan, approved as part of the 2024 budget, will invest a total of $568.8 million in roads and $470.6 million toward upgrading the city's sewers.



Overall, the City of Windsor allocated $16,423,967.00 for road rehabilitation projects in 2024, totalling 65.4 kilometres of improvements.



"We are Building Windsor's Future by investing in infrastructure to support growth and quality of life in our community," said mayor Drew Dilkens in a release.



"Fixing and maintaining Windsor's roads is a vital component of our efforts to promote the continued growth of our city. As new residents make Windsor their home, attracted by record economic development, ensuring safe and efficient roadways will be paramount. Thanks to Council and our dedicated City staff for their steadfast work in ensuring these projects roll out smoothly across the city," he said.

