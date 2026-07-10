City installs speed bollards on Matchett Road

Traffic calming measures are now in place on a busy section of Matchett Road in Windsor.

Ward 2 city councillor Frazier Fathers represents the area and says speed bollards have been installed on Matchett between Chappell Avenue and the E.C. Row Expressway.

He says he’s been working on the safety measures since being elected to council late last year.

Fathers says the bollards were installed earlier this month after a speed study was conducted.

“What we found is that speeding is pretty prevalent, warranted traffic calming in the area, and because there’s a school, John McGivney, as well as a number of parks, both Mic Mac and Malden Park help to warrant the traffic calming in the area, and so bollards have been deployed along that entire stretch,” says Fathers.

He says speeding is a concern for residents living in the area.

“I heard from the neighbourhood along Matchett but also on the side streets of Vaughan, Birch, and the surrounding area there, and what we’re having happen is a lot of speeding through traffic through that part of the neighbourhood,” he says.

AM800-News-Speed-Bollards-Matchett-2-July-2026 Traffic calming measures now in place on Matchett Rd. in front of Malden Park, July 9, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

Fathers says since the installation, he’s noticing a difference in the area.

“Folks are slowing down, particularly when they approach the bollards, and we’ll wait and see, and one of the things that will happen is another speed test will be done at some point in the near future, and we’ll sort of have a before-and-after snapshot of how effective these bollards were,” he says Fathers.

He says the bollards will be up until November.

Fathers says another speed test will be conducted later this year, and if the bollards need to return next spring, they’ll be reinstalled.