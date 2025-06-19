A new pedestrian crosswalk will soon be activated in Wyandotte Town Centre.

The crosswalk is in place at Wyandotte Street East and Marentette Avenue and joins others in ward 4 at Richmond Street & Chilver Road and Wyandotte and Chilver.

Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie says he had been working with city staff and the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA to have it installed.

"It really increases the walkability, obviously you know we got some schools that are close by there also, and we've really seen an uptick in businesses in that area," McKenzie said.

"I don't think they have one open storefront right now. Everything's pretty full there and so we've seen it's really gotten busier in that area, and again with the church there also."

McKenzie is hope its activated in the next couple of weeks.

"Everything is delayed now, right, ever since COVID things have just been getting delayed trying to get parts, and then with the tariffs and stuff, so we're hoping within the next few weeks we'll have those up," he said.

McKenzie says upgrade work to the crosswalk at Wyandotte and Chilver also start shortly.

"A lot of the feedback we've gotten is residents, drivers and also those BIAs saying the crosswalk is great, but we're not seeing people actually stopping at it and they're saying they actually don't see the light flashing, and so we're trying to make them brighter, we're trying to make them more visible, that way people see that those lights are flashing and making sure that they're stopping for pedestrians," McKenzie said.

McKenzie says a crosswalk in ward 7 was also expected to undergo upgrades to improve visibility.