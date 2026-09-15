City installing more speed humps

With traffic volumes in Victoria reduced due to COVID-19, the city has expedited its plans to improve road safety near schools, parks and playgrounds: (CTV News)

Windsor is getting more speed humps.

Installation of the speed humps started on Tuesday on Kildare Road between Ottawa Street and Ontario Street.

The installation continues on Wednesday in Sandwich Town.

Ward 2 councillor Frazier Fathers says speed humps will be installed near the Sandwich roundabout.

He says the traffic calming measures have been in the works for a while now.

“There’s been a number of accidents and issues with the roundabout over the past few years, and so what residents are going to find, weather permitting, after Wednesday they will be pretty much on every road approach to the roundabout,” he says. “So if you’re approaching from Riverside or Sandwich Street or University or Rosedale, there will now be a speed hump approaching the roundabout.”

am800-news-speed-hump-sign-file-CTV-1.20092123 am800-news-speed-hump-sign-file-CTV (CTV)

Fathers says the roundabout is a critical junction point between different parts of West Windsor.

“The idea is sort of using this junction point as a spot to get people to sort of slow down a bit as they approach the roundabout, and the goal of that is to also not only slow down traffic but make it a bit easier for cyclists to get through that roundabout as well,” says Fathers.

He says more traffic calming measures could be coming to Sandwich Town.

“This is going to be an ongoing conversation about additional traffic calming through the Sandwich stretch and how we support not only the cyclists coming but with that additional traffic, residents who got to get across the road and things like that,” he says.

AM800-News-Sandwich-Town-Roundabout-1-November 27-2017-1.3465858 AM800-News-Sandwich-Town-Roundabout-1-November 27-2017 (The Sandwich Town roundabout at the intersection of Sandwich St. and Riverside Dr. (Photo by Kimberley Johnson))

The speed humps in Sandwich will be located on Sandwich Street between Detroit Street and the roundabout, Riverside Drive West between Huron Church Road and the roundabout, University Avenue between the roundabout and Huron Church Road, and Rosedale Avenue between Alexandra Avenue and the roundabout.

The city says drivers will notice intermittent lane restrictions while the installation happens.

The installation of all the speed humps is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.