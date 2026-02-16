The City of Windsor wants to know if residents would participate in a spring/summer curling season at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

The question is being asked in a new survey that seeks to gauge interest from user groups.

Windsor's commissioner of community services, Michael Chantler, said the season on Rink B would be approximately 18 weeks from mid-April to mid-August, with an estimated cost of $355 or $339 for early-bird registration.

"We've got the cost in there, which are of course prorated for the length of the season, and then we ask too, if they're not interested, why? Is it that they only curl during the winter, did the find an alternative location to curl," he said.

He said user groups helped shape the survey.

"They said hey why don't throw out a question for the fall as well and assess how many we might have coming back in the fall, and if they'd help support some new programs, because of course you want to grow the various sports right? So if there's a learn to curl offered, or a junior program, would people be willing to assist with those programs as well," Chantler said.

Last June, curlers were bumped from Rink A at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex after the city converted it back to hockey ice to replace the damaged AM800 rink at the WFCU Centre.

Chantler said repairs at the WFCU are on schedule and a fall curling season will offered at Capri.

"We are going to be back to normal, I guess, is what we call our regular season this fall for curling," he said.

"We'll back on the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Centre Rink A with the same set up we had, and actually, a little bit of an improved set up because some of the extra features that had ordered that we didn't get in last season are going to be in."