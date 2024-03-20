The City of Windsor is exploring options to pay for flood mitigation efforts as the federal government holds firm on providing any more funding.

Under the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund through Infrastructure Canada, the government agreed to cover 40 per cent of a project's cost while a municipality would pay for the other 60 per cent.

However, the federal government continues to balk at covering today's cost impacted by inflation and rising construction prices, only agreeing to cover 40 per cent of original cost estimates.

The stance has left the city in a position to pay much more than anticipated for projects like a new water retention basin at the Lou Romano Water Reclamation Plant off Ojibway Parkway.

The estimated cost of the project has risen to over $142 million from $88.5 million in 2021.

The federal government only plans to provide $32.7 million to the project based on a 40 per cent contribution from the 2021 estimate.

The city's original 60 per cent contribution was $55.8 million, leaving another $53.8 million needed to cover the entire project cost.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says they appreciate the funding from the federal government but the costs have changed.

"What we've said to the federal government from the very beginning is we recognize there's a cost escalation, we're not asking you to fill in the entire hole. We want to be partners are keep our percentage funding the same. We'll put more money in the pot, we'll carry part of that burden, but we'd like you to consider carrying part of that burden as well," he says. "The answer all along has been 'no, we've give you the money, you figure it out.'"

The city also faces pressure to sign a contribution agreement to meet certain timelines to access the government funding.

Dilkens says they have to start making plans because if you don't sign the contribution agreement, the funding goes back into the federal government budget.

"We're not going to leave money on the table, we're going to figure it out. But figuring it out means pain for residents of the City of Windsor who have to fund a considerably higher portion of their share," he says.

A report from administration indicates as the project progresses, it is likely that some form of debt financing will need to be considered as part of the overall financing strategy for the project.

In 2018, the federal government launched the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), committing $2 billion over 10 years to invest in structural and natural infrastructure projects to increase the resilience of communities that are impacted by natural disasters triggered by climate change.

The DMAF program involves a series of projects, including studies, environmental assessments, road works, sewer works, stormwater management works and pumping station works to address areas prone to flooding, drainage complications and overall storm sewer capacity issues.