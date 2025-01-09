Bright Lights Windsor has come to an end.

The holiday event at Jackson Park wrapped Tuesday evening after welcoming guests to the park for the last 40 days.

Michelle Staadegaard, the city's manager of culture and events, says the city estimates more than 105,000 enjoyed the lights and displays.

She says it was very well attended.

"We were very excited to welcome everybody to the event," she says. "After 40 nights, it's sad to see it go, but we're excited for next year to come along as well."

Staadegaard says overall, it was a great year.

"We had our new feature of having the chalet as a partnership with Windsor Eats this year," says Staadegaard. "It was a pilot to see how that would look as part of Bright Lights. We look forward to overviewing how the success and some of the challenges within all of our features of Bright Lights went.

She says the city has an annual attendees survey up, and is asking anyone who attended the event to fill it out.

"Tell us how you experienced it and what you would like to see for next year," she says. "We go through every response, and we really analyze the information as well as on-site interviews throughout the season to really be able to find out what people were looking for and what people were missing."

This year's event also included live entertainment, and a holiday market.

Staadegaard says the reopening of the park will be done in phases as the lights are removed with the goal of having the entire park open in February.