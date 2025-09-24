The City of Windsor is encouraging drivers to use the zipper merge technique throughout ongoing construction projects.

The city states that the zipper merge is a proven way to reduce traffic congestion through traffic zones, and improves safety.

The zipper merge is where drivers use both lanes fully until the merge point and then take turns merging.

While many motorists believe merging early is courteous, the city states that studies show that early merging can lead to longer backups, increased frustration, and higher risk of collisions.

By using the zipper merge technique it reduces backups by up to 40 per cent.

Motorists are reminded to stay alert for signage indicating zipper merge zones and to be courteous to fellow drivers during the merging process.