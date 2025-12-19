The City of Windsor has announced it is dissolving Roseland Golf Club Limited and its board of directors and will move it under the control of a city department.

New provincial legislation is being cited as the reason behind the decision in a release issued Friday morning by the city.

According to the release, Section 2.1 of the Corporations Act (the Act) requires all social companies covered by the Act to be dissolved by October 19, 2026. This requirement applies to Roseland Golf Club Limited, of which the City of Windsor is the sole shareholder.

As a result, Roseland Golf Club Limited will be officially dissolved by October 18, 2026. Effective that same date, oversight of Roseland Golf Club and Little River Golf Course will continue under the Community Services Division with direction and funding provided by city council.

Also, effective October 18, 2026, staff at Roseland Golf Club and Little River Golf Course will become employees of the City of Windsor.

The decision to dissolve the organization was made during an in-camera discussion by city council.

Roseland Board Chair, Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak, says that the council discussed reforming Roseland under a new corporation and board outside the social club aspect of the existing act. While he says it was a hearty discussion, the council as a majority decided to make it a city department.

"The general manager, Mr. Deluzio, who's done a fantastic job there, would now become an employee of the City of Windsor and report to senior managers of the city parks and recreation and community services department, as well as the staff involved there also," he says.

Roseland recorded a $595,000 profit in 2024, above the $500,000 profit in 2023.

Kaschak says they are disappointed at the board level given the work that's been done by the board and the general manager.

"It was priced properly, being in the city without people having to drive far out into the county, instigating a terrific golf experience at a properly priced level; it really made for some profits. Upcoming, once this year is over, there's going to be another good announcement of profits made at Roseland," he says.

The city says all services, amenities, and experiences at Roseland Golf Club and Little River Golf Course will continue uninterrupted.

Kaschak says it wasn't a unanimous decision by council.

"It's a little disappointing that they didn't want to go with that same board level moving forward and moving into a city department, which always raises eyebrows when it keeps being the gem that Roseland is and keeps making the money it has as well," he says.

Roseland, located at 455 Kennedy Drive West, is an 18-hole golf course designed in 1926 by renowned golf course architect Donald J. Ross and constructed in 1927. The course itself was designated under the provisions of the Ontario Heritage Act in 2003.

Little River Golf Course is a 9-hole course located at 2861 Lauzon Road near the Forest Glade neighbourhood.