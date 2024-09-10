City council has decided to defer a decision on whether or not to move to cashless payment options for parking in Windsor.

Deabte and a decision on an administration report that went before Monday's council meeting has been deferred at the request of administration.

The report recommended ending cash payments at all metered on-street parking and moving to the city's Passport app as a way of digitally paying for parking services.

Concerns have been raised about the proposal over the digital divide, as some residents and visitors may not have access to a smartphone or be comfortable with using digital payment methods.

According to the report, the model being recommended could result in increased revenue while also allowing for different pay-for-parking times, as fees can be structured based on the time of day, week, sponsored parking, and discounted parking.

The recommended course of action comes with a price tag of $144,745, the bulk of the expense connected to the purchase of Mobile Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) Technology that would need to be acquired and put into operation to improve enforcement efficiency.

The issue will be brought forward at a future meeting of city council.