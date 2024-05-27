A decision on the future of an ice rink in Windsor City Hall Square won't happen for another two weeks.

Council voted Monday to defer a report on the issue until the June 10 meeting to allow time to include data collected about free ice skating offered in Windsor and to give the public a chance to have a say on the rising cost of the project.

The report asked council to approve an agreement with the low bidder, Oscar Construction Company Limited, for over $11.7 million to construct the project, while also supporting the $15.4 million overall costs for the City Hall Square Ice Rink project.

The overall price tag is over $6 million above the $9.3 million budget.

If council were to approve the increased budget, money would be transferred from several other funds to address the budget shortfall.

The updated figures were only provided to council on Friday, May 24.

Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante asked for the deferral, wanting to give the public a chance to speak to council given the cost overrun.

"We've learned that the cost has ballooned to over $6 million over a price tag that was already, in my view, very high,' he says. "I think it's only fair that folks can speak out on this issue to determine whether this is a priority when we look at other infrastructure projects in the city."

Administration informed council that they have been advised that a delay will mean the construction timelines will not be met for this upcoming season, if materials cannot be ordered at this time.

The construction of the ice rink and surrounding city hall area represents the first phase of the Civic Esplanade project, which would see an area from City Hall to Windsor's riverfront redeveloped into more public spaces. Costante says he wants to see the data when it comes to the usage of free public skating.

"It gives us an opportunity to think about this a little bit more thoughtfully and maybe press pause on this project," he says. "If folks are using ice rinks that exist in the community and those usage rates are going up, it may be a substitute in the interim while we get control on costs."

Costante says there's infinite ideas and finite dollars.

"As budgets increase considerably, facts have changed considerably, I think we need to have a thoughtful discussion and engage the public," he says.

The proposed project is expected to include an oval-shaped ice rink that is centrally aligned with the Civic Esplanade on the north side of City Hall.

It would include a long island positioned in the middle of the ice rink, providing a skating loop that could also be outfitted with winter and holiday-themed lighting and decorations.

The island would also contain a water feature, allowing for water and lighting activation in the spring, summer, and fall.

The additional spending would also cover the costs of a pavilion, a building to house the Zamboni, an ice-making refrigeration system, water feature equipment, storage, an office, and two public washrooms.

The report says the pavilion will be surrounded by native tree species and landscaping, extending the natural green environment that exists to the north at Senator David A. Croll Park.

In June 2022, council voted to retire the Charles Clark Square outdoor skating rink due to the rising cost of repairs needed to ensure the aging downtown rink would be functional.