The City of Windsor is reporting an increase in long grass and dirty yard complaints.

Craig Robertson, Manager of Licensing and Enforcement, says in April, the city had around 500 outstanding calls but that figure has since jumped up to 1,500 calls.

Robertson says generally, they don't start receiving calls until June, but points to the mild and warm weather as a factor for the increased complaints being issued to 3-1-1 and the bylaw enforcement office.

Dirty yard complaints cover everything from long grass, nuisance shrubs and landscaping, garbage and debris, or even household items left outdoors.

Robertson says a bylaw enforcement officer has the option to lay a charge when it comes to complaints, but that doesn't always solve the issue for the neighbours.

"What our bylaw does allow is for the city to undertake the work necessary to correct the issue," he says. "We have a contract that we would hire, and we would apply those costs to the property owner's property taxes."

Robertson says property owners are required to make sure their grass is cut below 12 inches.

"We don't want to see couches or any type of household furniture out in the yard. Make sure that your garbage is packed up properly in suitable containers. So we don't want animals ripping open bags, so make sure you have a container with a lid on it. Also, if your property abuts the alley, you're also responsible to make sure any overgrowth there is cut down," he says.

If a complaint has been filed, bylaw officers will conduct a site inspection and issue an order to comply, giving the property owner seven days to bring their property up to bylaw standards.

If the property owner fails to comply with an order, the city has the ability to go in and conduct a clean-up with the expenses applied to the property tax bill.

The city currently has 12 full-time bylaw enforcement officers, but they are recruiting two more and hope to have the additional officers soon.