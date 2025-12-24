A member of city council is trying to see what can be done to get a digital sign in downtown Windsor working again.

The digital sign is located on the side of the Canada Building at 374 Ouellette Avenue, not far from Park Street West.

The sign is currently owned by the University of Windsor but it is not being operated.

Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino says he, along with the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, has been speaking with officials at the university about what can be done to get it working again.

Agostino says several of the panels on the main screen need to be replaced, but they are at least 15 years old, and the company that made them doesn't exist anymore, making it difficult and expensive to find replacements.

Agostino says he would like to see the digital sign turned over to the university's School of Arts to see what the students could come up with.

"The sports ticker at the bottom still works; it's the bigger screen above. You can do some cool things with a little bit of video and a little bit of art that would really knock people's socks off. A cool concept for the downtown core," he says.

Agostino says the combination of digital art and standalone art could be a very cool thing on that corner, there's potential there for sure.

"I think if we had some art students and maybe some people from the arts community look at it through a different lens, we could come up with something very cool for that corner," he says.

Agostino adds finding a solution to get the sign working again is something that's on his radar for 2026.