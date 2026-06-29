City councillor wants to launch pilot project for BIAs to receive 10% of parking meter revenue

A Windsor city councillor wants local business improvement associations to receive 10 per cent of the annual revenue collected from parking meters within their boundaries.

During the city’s most recent Environmental, Transportation, and Public Safety Standing Committee, a report was presented with the financial breakdown of the annual revenue collected from the current BIAs that have parking meters and parking garages.

The report indicated that of the BIAs that collect parking revenue, including the DWBIA, Walkerville, Wyandotte, Ottawa and Erie, that just over $2-million was collected throughout 2025.

However of that $2-million, approximately 58 per cent of the revenue collected supports operating costs, with the balance allocated to reserves.

Committee member and ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie put forward a motion looking for administration to develop a framework outlining a two-year pilot project that would allocate 10 per cent of net revenues from on-street parking from participating BIAs to be used for beautification efforts or events.

McKenzie says this could be big for the BIAs.

“It incentivizes those BIAs as well, right? Some of those ones who don’t have paid parking right now, maybe it incentivizes them to say ‘you know what, I know it’s not perfect, but we could generate some more revenue, put it towards beautification or events’, and that way the people who are even visiting those BIAs are now also going to see the benefit themselves as well.”

He says he thinks 10 per cent is fair for the BIAs.

“Five per cent was maybe a little too low, 15 or 20 per cent was maybe too high, I think 10 per cent is maybe that sweet spot. But we’ll hear from administration, they are going to bring a report back, they’re going to bring back some data to show ‘okay, well here’s what some of the BIAs could make, and here’s what those BIAs that don’t currently have paid parking could generate revenue-wise.”

He says the BIAs who don’t have paid parking may be hesitant to make the switch.

“Maybe once they see that oh wow, some of these BIAs are now generating an extra $20,000, $30,000, $40,000 a year to put toward beautification and they’re actually seeing an increase in people visiting the BIA because there’s actually more parking because there’s turnover... they may end up changing their minds.”

McKenzie is also asking that administration consult with the participating BIAs as part of the pilot framework.

Four of the nine BIAs in the city would not be included as they do not have on and off street pay-for-parking within their boundaries.

Parking garages and monthly parking permits would be excluded from the pilot.

The report will go back to council at a later date.