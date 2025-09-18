A member of city council wants to know what it would cost to outfit pedestrian crossings in Windsor with countdown timers.

The technology involves pedestrian crossing signals that display a countdown of how much time is left before the traffic light changes and cars will be able to move through again.

Ward 7 Councillor Angelo Marignani asked administration during the September 8 meeting of council for a report on what it would cost to implement the technology in a phased approach, with a focus on the most dangerous intersections, and how to budget for the additions.

Marignani says it's an effective tool.

"Giving information to both pedestrians and drivers about the timing at our intersections and whether they should enter it confidently. Just giving more information to the residents and drivers to make our intersections safer," he says.

Marignani says he thinks it would be a benefit in a large intersection like Tecumseh Road East and Banwell Road.

"Often times the time doesn't allow the pedestrian, especially our elderly or people with mobility issues, to cross the street 100 per cent. So you're getting people that are stuck on the pedestrian island in the middle of the road," he says.

An administration report on the issue will be brought back to a future meeting of city council.