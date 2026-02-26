A city councillor is pushing for more movement from the federal government to ensure the Gordie Howe International Bridge opens on time.

Earlier this week, ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie presented a notice of motion at the city council meeting looking to protect the bridge - which received unanimous support.

In mid-February, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to block the opening of the bridge unless the U.S. is compensated first, claiming the bridge was built with virtually no U.S. content.

As part of McKenzie's motion, he's urging the federal government to do everything necessary - including legal or diplomatic action - to make sure the bridge opens in early 2026, to keep working with the U.S. government and Michigan to reaffirm the existing 2012 agreement that protects how the bridge is run, and work with U.S. lawmakers who are trying to stop political interference.

In 2012, the Canadian government agreed to fully pay for the construction of the bridge, and would be reimbursed by tolls collected in Detroit. The bridge is owned 50/50 by Michigan and Canada.

McKenzie says it's important for the city to be clear on its position with respect to the bridge opening.

"As soon as it is safe to welcome traffic - that's the day the bridge should be opened - not based on some political timeline based on grievances that don't even really make that much sense, and any other administrative barriers that could potentially be brought forward as rationale. The Gordie Howe International Bridge should open as soon as it's safe for vehicles to be on it."

He says this bridge is important not only locally, but nationally.

"This piece of infrastructure is infrastructure that's going to be in our region, and serve the Canadian and the United States economy for decades to come. So, for us, that infrastructure, that bridge, is a long-term play with respect to promoting trade, and commerce, and tourism, between Canada and the United States through the heartland of North America."

He says the best strategy is to continue to be engaged with U.S. counterparts.

"With our partners in Detroit, with our partners elected at different positions at the state level in Michigan. I see those folks speaking on the issue, and continuing to stand up for ourselves... and I've seen that at the federal level, I've seen it at the provincial level, I see unanimity."

McKenzie also asked for the motion to be sent to Canadian and U.S. leaders to show strong, united support for opening the bridge on schedule.

Construction on the Gordie Howe Bridge began in 2018, with a cost of about $6.4-billion. Michigan business consulting firm, Anderson Economic Group, has stated that a delay in opening the Gordie Howe Bridge could cost upwards of $7-million a week.

An official opening date for the bridge has yet to be announced and was previously delayed from fall 2025 to early 2026.