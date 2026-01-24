Windsor's downtown councillor is urging residents to call 311 if they see someone outdoors in the bitter cold.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says there are multiple places to go for warmth for those experiencing homelessness.

A cold warning was issued by Environment Canada on Friday, which will continue into the day Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be around -14 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with the wind chill between -20 and -30, with risk of frostbite.

Agostino adds that there are supports available in the city and the county, and no one needs to be out in the cold.

He says if you see someone - call 311.

"Please, download the 311 app and send in a message, or call 311, or DM [direct message] me on social media, let us know where these people are because we've got to get these people to help. We can't leave people outside in this cold, it's too dangerous."

Agostino says there are five locations available.

"One is in Essex at the Leamington shelter, thank goodness they have that out there because that's an area that's lacking shelter. The [Downtown] Mission, the Salvation Army, H4, Women's Shelter... we have the facilities, we have the supports, we have everything in place, but some people are new to the area... some people are banned for some reason or another... some people just don't want to go. Ultimately, in this cold weather we just can't leave people outside."

He says many individuals are utilizing the available resources.

"It's been pretty good this year, it's been cold... so in a way it's like treatment - forced treatment - for people. It's so cold people are now going to the supports and that's a good thing because that gives us a chance, that gives our housing workers, that gives our mental health workers, that gives our social workers a chance and opportunity to connect with these people, and get a better understanding of what their needs are, and try to help people."

221 beds and rooms are available across the local shelters for men, women, couples, families, and their pets.

There are also 100 overnight drop-in spaces to accommodate people who cannot access a shelter bed.

Available emergency shelters and overnight drop-in programs include:

Welcome Centre Shelter for Women

Emergency shelter for single women and families (pet friendly)

500 Tuscarora Street, Windsor

Phone: (519) 971-7595

Downtown Mission

Emergency shelter and overnight drop-in program for single men and single women

875 Ouellette Avenue, Windsor

Phone: (519) 973-5573

Salvation Army

Emergency shelter for single men and couples (pet friendly)

355 Church Street, Windsor

Phone: (519) 253-7474

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

Drop-in program for people experiencing homelessness, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (pet friendly)

400 Wyandotte Street East

Phone: 519-253-3806

Essex County Homelessness Hub (ECH2) and Shelter Program