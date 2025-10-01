A local city councillor says he's very pleased to see a number of traffic calming measures now complete in his ward.

Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak says he's been advocating for multiple traffic calming upgrades in his ward since he was elected seven years ago.

110 reflective bollards have been installed on South National Street between Pillette Road and Jefferson Boulevard to protect residents on the multi-use trail. Raised curbs were also installed on the entire street to prevent vehicles from going onto the path.

The speed limit on Rose-Ville Gardens Drive has been reduced to 40 km/h from 50 km/h as a bicycle trail was extended in that area.

Kaschak adds that he and ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman advocated for the installation of a pedestrian crossover at Pillette Avenue and Avenue for safe crossing to nearby schools, and for walkers and cyclists. This area is split between their two wards.

He says the measures on South National have made a big difference.

"A really nice safety measure for the multi-use trail, we've just seen an explosion of people walking and bicycling on there, and more because they can feel safety, people can't get onto that multi-use trail because of all the curbs in there."

Kaschak says the speed limit was reduced on Rose-Ville Gardens Drive.

"We were able to get lots of bike paint on the road, showing that it's bicycle lanes and different things like that. They're not segregated bicycle lanes... they're the share the road type bicycle lanes, and the speed limit on Rose-Ville Gardens Drive from Vine Court to Jefferson Street was reduced from 50 down to 40 because of that."

He says he's happy safety has improved for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

"They feel a little bit more safe doing that, so that does make me happy for sure, and of course, Windsor is a busy city... it's motor city and cars are really important too and we've got to get that blend, that mix of people using their vehicles but people wanting to be safe moving on the road."

Kaschak adds that another pedestrian crossover was recently installed on Jefferson Street and Coronation Avenue.