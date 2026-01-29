A Windsor city councillor is thrilled to see a busy nightclub relocate to the downtown core.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says the news of Ariius relocating to the core is huge news for businesses in that area.

"Competition creates cash... this is going to be good."

The nightclub announced the move on Wednesday, stating they would be leaving their location within Caesars Windsor and would be taking over the former Tequila Bob's and The Chelsea at 576 Ouellette Avenue.

Ariius stated they have outgrown their current space, with their new location expected to house a four storey venue featuring a Speakeasy Lounge in the basement, a VIP nightclub on the main floor, a concert venue and hall on the second floor, with future plans for a rooftop day club.

The club stated that parking is securely located in front of the venue.

Agostino says this is huge for downtown.

"I'm excited to see that building back, it's probably the best built building downtown. It's a phenomenal facility, and what's old is new again... the circle continues and here we go, we're going to give this another kick at the can and I'm sure it's going to be incredibly successful."

He says there are a number of parking options near the new club.

"There's a secure parking lot right across the street, there's also a parking garage right behind them, and I can tell you that they are not just negotiating for some big things when it comes to parking, but others things... we're talking about extending Maiden Lane across the street, we're talking about activating the alley behind them, so they've got big aspirations... big plans!"

Agostino says it's great to see another club in the core, but says residents shouldn't be worried.

"If anyone is worried that we're going to have a downtown again with 20 nightclubs and 30 bars, that's not going to happen. I think the space is limited for how many players can participate in it, and this is one of the perfect ones... if I could pick any in the world to move to the core of downtown Windsor it would've been Ariius, so I'm excited."

Ariius officially opened at Caesars Windsor in December 2015.

This will be the final weekend for Ariius inside of Caesars Windsor, starting Thursday, January 29, through Saturday, January 31, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Due to ongoing construction at the Caesars Windsor parking garage, the City of Windsor will be offering free parking at Garage #1 located at the corner of Chatham Street and Goyeau Street from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, January 30, and Saturday, January 31.

The club will then celebrate their grand opening at the new Ouellette location on Friday, February 6, starting at 9 p.m.