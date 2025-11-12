Windsor residents in ward 1 will have a chance to meet with their councillor this evening.

Fred Francis' ward meeting will take place this evening at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

Francis is the first councillor to have his own ward meeting after the city announced they were combining some of the ward meetings.

Wards 2 and 3 had a combined meeting in late October, and wards 4, 5, and 10 had a combined meeting last week.

In previous years, each councillor had their own meetings for a chance to speak with residents. The city stated that to ensure meaningful engagement and make the best use of time and resources, the city and council made the decision to combine some ward meetings.

Each meeting involves the councillor for a given ward, Mayor Drew Dilkens, and members of city administration, giving people a chance to speak directly to them.

Francis says he wanted the focus of his meeting to be ward 1 residents.

"If the residents are going to take the time out of their busy days, out of their nights, throughout dinner time, to come and talk with us... the way I feel is I owe it to listen to only them, and have their questions answered to the best of my ability with everyone else in the city that's there where the focus is only on ward 1."

He says the councillors were asked if they wanted their own meeting.

"We were asked if we were willing to combine ward meetings, or if we'd want them separate, and I said that I wanted mine separate. I wanted mine to be just ward 1 like I had it in previous years."

Francis says he's heard from residents in other wards.

"Saying that 'we wish that our ward meeting is solo like yours is'... and some ward 1 residents have reached out to me as well saying 'thank you for keeping it only ward 1 because there's a number of issues and challenges we have to deal with as a ward', that they felt that it might get a little bit complicated to add other issues, other challenges from other wards."

Tonight's meeting will be held between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Over 100 people attended Francis' ward meeting in 2024.

Following tonight, wards 6, 7, and 8 will have a combined meeting on November 18, and ward 9's meeting will be held on November 19.