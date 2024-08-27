One city councillor is putting his focus on traffic calming measures around Windsor following a crash over the weekend.

Jim Morrison, the ward 10 councillor, says he was one of the first people to introduce flex signs on roads to ensure that drivers are slowing down - especially in residential neighbourhoods. These signs narrow the path so that drivers slow down.

On Saturday night, police responded to a report of a collision in the 1500 block of Tourangeau Road. Officers learned that a car was travelling a very high rate of speed, went through a stop sign, and collided with several parked cars.

A 19-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle by Windsor Fire and Rescue Services and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Morrison says speed humps are very effective in residential neighbourhoods, with the flex signs installed on busier roads.

He says flex signs definitely work.

"We have definitely proved that that lowers speeding on the streets. So, it works. It narrows the road down which really makes people slow down to be careful that they go through that narrower area." Morrison says speed humps are very effective.

"They really work on residential street. Really, if you go to Dandurand [Avenue], it's a really beautiful area, they've got new speed humps in there and as we speak they're getting a new sidewalk because it's a pedestrian generator. So instead of the kids walking on the street to get to the schools they'll have a nice new sidewalk to get there."

He adds that he wants to add more flex signs around the city where needed.

"I'm looking at Grand Marais, I just put some up there. And residents want more. So, they work, they only work on certain collector roads where there isn't parking. So we do have to when we go into the residential areas, speed humps seem to be the quickest and most effective way to low down the speeds."

He says that the area where the collision occurred over the weekend is an area that could benefit from a speed hump.

As a result of Saturday night's crash, a 27-year-old was arrested and faces a charge of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.