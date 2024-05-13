Members of Windsor City Council will vote today on the recently announced Strengthen the Core - Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan.

The plan announced by Mayor Drew Dilkens back on April 23 features seven proposed initial action items focused on creating safe streets, enforcing property standards, seeking improved wrap-around programs for vulnerable community members, incentives to bring more businesses downtown, and a improved promotion of the core.



Because the plan wasn't included in the Operating Budget approved earlier this year, councillors will have to vote for or against the required budgetary increases identified and estimated to be $3,239,878 for the immediate action strategy of the plan as part of a budget amendment process.



That in-year budget amendment to the 2024 approved Operating Budget would be reflective of an estimated additional 0.70% increase to the overall tax levy.



If approved, the annualized operating impacts would be brought forward as part of the 2025 Operating Budget development.



Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie says this is the culmination of a process that goes back almost two years now.



Months of public surveys, consultations with stakeholders like Windsor Police and the Canadian Mental Health Association, as well as engaging the public has led to the plan that will be discussed.



"There's a funding component that's a part of it that's going to introduce a small tax increase in this current year in order to be able to fund those initiatives. We don't have the funds available to do it, so council will debate whether or not they want to proceed with the plan as it's being proposed, and proceed with the plan immediately. For my part, I'm supporting what's being proposed."



McKenzie says he does have some questions that he'll be asking of administration.



"Because I think there's some issues that the community needs to hear about, the specifics in terms of how the plan will be implemented if it is ultimately approved by council. So I'm looking forward to the discussion and certainly the next steps, because frankly I think the do nothing option in terms of our downtown for me is off the table."



He says they're not able to fix or address all of the problems downtown in one single measure or initiative, but believes this plan is a great first step.



"What's being proposed is a multi-pronged approach that sets us up for further investments as well as initiatives that we can build upon to address the challenges that we're facing. I think there's a little bit for a lot of people to like, but perhaps for some there's not enough of the one thing that they might believe is the most important aspect that needs to be addressed."



McKenzie says he's expecting a wide range of opinions as part of the discussion, but is hopeful council will support the plan.



There is capital funding in the amount of $1 million, which was approved in principal as part of the original Operating Budget, with $200,000 available in 2024 and $800,000 available in 2025 which administration is recommending be pre-committed and available for immediate use.



Council meets at 10 a.m.



Local investors and Business Improvement Associations have already come out in support the City of Windsor's plan.

