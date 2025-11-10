Windsor MPs and MPPs will come together at city hall Monday morning for a roundtable discussion with city council.

Two representatives from both the federal and provincial level will attend including Conservative Windsor West MP Harb Gill, Conservative Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore MP Kathy Borrelli, NDP Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky and Conservative Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie,

Mayor Drew Dilkens said it's a good opportunity to sit down and discuss priorities.

"Make sure that all of are doing what we can to support the needs of residents. We all represent the same residents, just at different levels of government and we all want do what we can to make sure that our community succeeds," Dilkens said.

Dilkens said the MPs and MPPs will all be given a chance to speak at the start of the meeting.

"It's a good way to start all the dialogue now that elections are done and people are situated, they have their offices open, now is a good time to get everyone together to really align everything that we're doing to do what we can to best represent the residents that put us in office," he said.

He said this meeting is about creating the dialogue about the issues that matter to residents.

"This is just a great opportunity to have federal reps, provincial reps, and city reps talking together about issues that are important for the community and seeing where we can align to make sure that we bring the bacon home let's say for our community from all levels of government," said Dilkens.

The meeting will not be live streamed, however the public is welcome to attend in person beginning at 8 a.m., ahead of the regularly scheduled meeting at 10 a.m.

The meeting is taking place in Room 204, 2nd Floor, 350 City Hall Square West.