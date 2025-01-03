The conversation of converting one-way streets into two-ways mainly in the downtown core will go to the next city council meeting.

A report, which came from the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee at the end of November, will be presented to council with options to convert 11 one-ways into two-way streets - nine in ward 3, and two in ward 4.

Converting one-way traffic to a two-way traffic system aims to improve quality of life to residents in the area, assist in traffic calming, and bring more businesses downtown.

While one-way streets can accommodate 10 per cent to 20 per cent more traffic, and reduce traffic congestion and delays, they have been observed to have higher speeds compared to two-way streets due to wider lanes, and lowered risk of head-on collisions.

If council approves the report, Phase 1 would begin which would consist of an assessment of traffic data of affected streets, infrastructure inventory, and stakeholder engagement at a cost of approximately $200,000.

Renaldo Agostino, ward 3 city councillor, says the switch for some streets makes sense.

"It slows down traffic which makes things safer for people, especially with more and more residential units popping up downtown, we want to slow things down. But, it's also good for business because sometimes on a two-way street you get more eyes out there, you get more people driving by the businesses, it looks and feels busier, so I'm looking forward to the next step in the process."

He says the first phase would be to see if it's even possible to convert the streets.

"One of the streets for example is Victoria, Victoria you can knock off because we just invested a significant amount of money in bike lanes for Victoria. So, we wouldn't be able to convert Victoria to a two-way street. So, it's going to be a select few and we're going to open up the conversation with the business owners, and the residents in those areas to see how they feel."

Agostino says during the committee meeting, councillor Mark McKenzie asked for two streets in his ward to be included in the study.

"For him it's more residential streets where they're looking to slow down traffic to make things safer for the residents in those areas, and if we're going to put in the work and adding in two streets isn't a big deal, then why not? I have no problem helping out that area as well to see what we can do, and councillor McKenzie for sure has his eyes on this as well."

The north/south one-way streets in the downtown area of Windsor are Janette Avenue, Bruce Avenue, Dougall Avenue, Victoria Avenue, Pelissier Street, Glengarry Avenue, and Aylmer Avenue, and the east/west one-way streets are Pitt Street, and Chatham Street.

The streets in ward 4 would include Lincoln Road and Gladstone Avenue.

Administration states that at this time there is no funding in the current 10-year capital plan for this study or for the construction required for the conversions. If approved, council will need to find a funding source for the project.

Council will meet at 10 a.m. on January 13.